    • First-degree murder charge laid in connection with missing person case in Sharbot Lake, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police have announced a murder charge in connection with a missing person case in Sharbot Lake.

    Kevin Camilleri, 59, was reported missing Nov. 16. He had not been seen since Nov. 9. 

    In a news release Saturday, OPP said that their investigation led them to arrest a Central Frontenac man on a charge of first-degree murder.

    Sebastian Johnston, 29, is due in court in Kingston, Ont. on Dec. 7.

    The OPP's criminal investigation branch is overseeing the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

