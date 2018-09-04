

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Tens of thousands of students across Ottawa and eastern Ontario return to school today.

It’s the first day of classes for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Upper Canada District School Board, the Upper Canada District School Board and schools in Renfrew County.

Students in Ottawa’s French language boards returned to class last week.

Ottawa Police, Gatineau Police and the OPP will be making sure it’s a safe return to class for students.

Police are reminding drivers to reduce speeds in school zones and obey school bus signals. Drivers who fail to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing face fines ranging from $400 to $2,000.

Ottawa Police and Gatineau Police will be focusing on school bus and school zone safety during the month of September.

Between 2012 and 2016, there were 839 collisions involving school buses or occurring in school zones.