

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a blaze at a home under renovation in Blackburn Hamlet Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 17 Tauvette Street, near Innes, at around 12:45 p.m. on reports of smoke.

Everyone had evacuated the home, but firefighters say one person was taken to hospital by Paramedics. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was under control quickly; A loss stop was declared just after 1:30 p.m.

Since the home is under renovation, fire officials say no one will be displaced.