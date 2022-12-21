Firefighter injured in Old Ottawa South

A firefighter suffered a hand injury while fighting a two-alarm blaze in Old Ottawa South overnight.

Two 911 calls came in reporting smoke and flames from the back of the home on Cameron Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived and found the home and a semi-attached shed were both on fire and declared a two-alarm fire. The flames had spread quickly to the roof and attic of the home.

Fire officials said several additions to the three-storey home made it difficult to put out.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was under control by just before 4 a.m. The cause is under investigation.