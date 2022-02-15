A fire seriously damaged a home in rural south Ottawa Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person displaced.

Firefighters were called to a home on Bank Street between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road at 4:50 p.m. The homeowner had called 911 to report a fire in the bathroom that had spread to other parts of the house.

The homeowner was the only person inside the home. They were told not to re-enter and to wait for firefighters to arrive.

Heavy black smoke was pouring out of the home as crews approached. An oil tank at the back of the home that fed a coil furnace through a rubber hose also posed a risk. The hose was pinched and the tank regularly watered to keep it cool.

In order to get the fire under control, firefighters had to pull down the soffit and cut several holes in the building.

No one has been reported hurt. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.