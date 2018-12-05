Fire in Canotek Rd. business
Photo courtesy: Twitter: @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 3:48AM EST
No one was hurt in a late night fire in an east-end business.
Ottawa Fire says the occupant of a commercial unit on Canotek Road reported a haze inside the structure around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Firefighters discovered heavy smoke in an adjacent unit. The blaze was contained to the one business, but other businesses in the complex sustained heavy smoke conditions.
No one was inside the business at the time of the fire.
— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 5, 2018