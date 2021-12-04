Advertisement
Fire destroys semi-detached home in Val-des-Monts, Que.
Published Saturday, December 4, 2021 7:07PM EST
A fire destroyed a semi-detached home in Val-des-Monts, Que. on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police.)
There are no reports of injuries after a late afternoon fire at home in Val-des-Monts, Que. sent flames and smoke soaring into the night sky.
The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said 911 received several calls at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire in a semi-detached home on Rue Adonis.
"The first building is completely destroyed and the firefighters are busy extinguishing the second building," said police.
Damage is estimated at over $650,000.
Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation; however, early indications suggest the fire was accidental.
