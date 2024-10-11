OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fire damages restaurant in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

    Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Alirang Korean Restaurant on Nelson Street in Ottawa Thursday night. (Ottawa Fire Service's Scott Stilborn/X) Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Alirang Korean Restaurant on Nelson Street in Ottawa Thursday night. (Ottawa Fire Service's Scott Stilborn/X)
    Investigators are searching for the cause of an evening fire at a restaurant in Ottawa's Lowertown restaurant.

    The Ottawa Fire Services says it received multiple 9-1-1 calls just after 9 p.m. reporting a fire on Nelson Street. The fire was located at Alirang Korean Restaurant.

    The side of the building was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the 9-1-1 calls.

    Officials say firefighters initiated a fast attack and the fire was declared under control by 9:35 p.m.

    There are no reports of injuries.

    Photos posted on social media showed damage at the back of the restaurant.

