Fire damages restaurant in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

Investigators are searching for the cause of an evening fire at a restaurant in Ottawa's Lowertown restaurant.

The Ottawa Fire Services says it received multiple 9-1-1 calls just after 9 p.m. reporting a fire on Nelson Street. The fire was located at Alirang Korean Restaurant.

The side of the building was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the 9-1-1 calls.

Officials say firefighters initiated a fast attack and the fire was declared under control by 9:35 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Photos posted on social media showed damage at the back of the restaurant.