

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews were called to a barn fire Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. in Vars.

They say it broke out at 6210 Corduroy Road. The barn had hay and a few utility trailers inside.

Firew crews say the building did collapse, and they used a high hoe to knock down the remainder of the building.

They had the fire under control just before 12:45 a.m.

The structure was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.