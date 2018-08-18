Fire causes Vars barn to collapse
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 6:05AM EDT
Ottawa Fire crews were called to a barn fire Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. in Vars.
They say it broke out at 6210 Corduroy Road. The barn had hay and a few utility trailers inside.
Firew crews say the building did collapse, and they used a high hoe to knock down the remainder of the building.
They had the fire under control just before 12:45 a.m.
The structure was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.