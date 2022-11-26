'Fill the Sleigh Campaign' by Kingston, Ont. couple brings in donations for the local Humane Society

A family in Kingston who like to go all out with their holiday decorating has added a new feature this year that’s drawing many people to their door; and it’s all about helping some furry friends.

Year after year, Pierre and Tiffany Fleury fill their lawn on Braelorne Place, in the west end of Kingston, with twinkling lights, Santas and snowmen, for people to come by and see.

“I like the lights, he likes the toys, together we make a pretty good pair I guess,” says Tiffany Fleury.

But it’s what sits in front of it all, in a vintage sleigh, that is drawing the Christmas cheer this year.

It’s being filled with donations for the Kingston Humane Society.

“We thought this year, why don’t we do something that will make a difference,” explains Pierre Fleury

They say after fixing up a vintage sleigh in the spring, they wanted to offer up a space for people to make donations to a charity that’s close to their hearts.

“We have a couple of cats that we’ve adopted from the humane society about 12 years ago. One has diabetes, so it’s quite expensive to make sure he has insulin and food that he requires every month, so we haven’t been able to donate what we normally have,” says Pierre. “So we just thought let’s give back to the humane society.”

The campaign is proving successful after just two weeks, with more than 500 pounds of food and $600 in cash donations made.

“Originally we said it was the ‘Fill the Sleigh Campaign’. We filled the sleigh on day one,” explains Tiffany. “We were absolutely shocked.”

“It’s been unbelievable,” says Pierre. “I was hoping to get about 400 pounds of food. That was my goal. And we’ve already exceeded that.”

Neighbours, friends and strangers, have been filling the sleigh day after day, with everything from dog food, to blankets, to cat toys.

Ava Duncan made a donation and said she loved the idea when she heard it.

“I’ve always loved animals it’s always been a passion of mine, so when I heard they were taking donations, I knew that I wanted to be able to donate.”

Leaving large bags of dog food, Trish Clair, says she wasn’t surprised to hear her neighbours were going the extra mile.

“I think they’re fantastic people on this street,” she says. “You know I think everybody jokes about having a mayor of the street, and if it was a mayor of the street it would be them. They’re the first to help every neighbour.”

Until the new year, the Fleury’s say visitors can made a donation at their home at 903 Braelorne Pl., off of Taylor Kidd Dr., or send an email to tkemp@yahoo.ca.

Tiffany Fleury says you can also make a donation directly online to the Kingston Humane Society.

“The response has been overwhelming, and the generosity of the people is just blows our mind,” she says.