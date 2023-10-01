Ottawa

    • Fighting breast cancer one step at a time

    Runners raised more than $570,000 at the 2023 CIBC Run for the Cure in Ottawa. Oct. 1, 2023. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Runners raised more than $570,000 at the 2023 CIBC Run for the Cure in Ottawa. Oct. 1, 2023. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

    More than 2,000 participants took over the National Research Council location on Montreal Road Sunday, running to fight breast cancer, at the CIBC Run for the Cure.

    With more than 30,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year, the run provides funds that help thousands of people get to their treatments, supplies more than 3,100 wigs, headwear and breast prostheses, and the money raised also funds community and peer support programs.

    Participants taking part smashed the $500,000 fundraising goal, bringing in over $570,000 this year. Maria Simpson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, joined her family and her 91-year-old mother in the 5-kilometre run. Simpson says this event helps support every woman who is fighting this battle.

    "I'm walking for everyone who has to go through this," Simpson said. "It's impacted my life traumatically. I was not expecting this, losing my hair and having to go through treatment has been the hardest."

    Founded in 1992, the CIBC Run for the Cure has given families friends and supporters the opportunity to come together to honour and celebrate their loved ones. 

