Fiery crash closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Belleville

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Belleville will be closed for most of the day following a fiery early morning crash.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a transport truck crash on Hwy. 401, between Highway 37 and Shannonville Road, which occurred at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Photos posted to social media show the burned out shell of a truck on the side of the road.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

The OPP says the detour route is Highway 37 north to Blessington Road, east on Blessington to Shannonville Road and then south on Shannonville Road to the 401.

