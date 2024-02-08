Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke, Ont., police say
A suspect from Pembroke, Ont. who failed to attend court last September has been arrested following a traffic stop in the Ottawa Valley, the Ontario Provincial Police says.
Police say officers conducting a traffic stop on Feb. 3 at 2:45 a.m. discovered the occupant of the vehicle was wanted for failing to attend court in relation to charges stemming from an Intimate Partner Violence investigation last September.
During the arrest, police seized suspected fentanyl, the OPP said.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of assault – spousal, failing to attend court and possession of a schedule I substance.
They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on a future date.
Police did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.
