Federal government to make housing announcement for Ottawa
The federal government will make an announcement on housing for the City of Ottawa on Monday.
A press conference set to begin at 11 a.m. will be attended by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Ottawa – Vanier MP Mona Fortier and Kanata – Carleton MP Jenna Sudds.
Sutcliffe said during last month's city council meeting that the city has signed an agreement with the government, but did not announce any details at the time.
Last summer, the city approved an application of $150 million from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund to increase housing permits by at least 10 per cent over three years.
The Housing Acceleration Fund aims to cut red tape and update local zoning policies. The initiative, overseen by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), has allocated $4 billion across the country to accelerate the construction of 100,000 new homes over the next five years.
The city's application identified nine initiatives, including accelerating the preparation of city-owned lands for housing, streamlining planning approvals and establishing an office-to-residential conversions pilot.
The federal government has already announced funds for other municipalities across the country, including more than $59 million for the city of Vaughn, $74 million for London, Ont. and $471 million for Toronto.
The conference will be streamed live at CTVNewsOttawa.ca starting at 11 a.m. EST.
