Federal government helping to fund Queen's Platinum Jubilee events around Ottawa region

The federal government is handing out cash across Canada to fund events celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this year, including more than $110,000 for local events the national capital region and around eastern Ontario.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced $2.14 million in funding for celebrations and community projects marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne Monday, a day before Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are set to arrive in Canada for a three-day tour.

“For the past 70 years, Her Majesty has been a constant presence in the lives of many Canadians and has cultivated enduring ties with Canada connecting with our rich cultures and traditions,” the Heritage Ministry said in a news release.

The funding will support 360 community events and three major national projects.

The Rideau Hall Foundation will receive $75,000 for the Queen Elizabeth Scholars Platinum Jubilee Symposium. The Monarchist League of Canada will be getting $187,5000 for their Canadian Monarchy Platinum Jubilee Educational Booklet, and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society will receive $407,000 for platinum jubilee commemoration.

Around Ottawa, some of the funding recipients include the Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa, the Rockcliffe Flying Club, Queen Elizabeth Public School, and the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band.

The Communauté Bandjoun Ottawa-Gatineau and Gatineau’s St. John’s Ambulance brigade will also receive funding.

Events around eastern Ontario are also being funded, such as the Canada Truffle Association in Brockville and the Waba Cottage Museum in White Lake.

“For more than 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a model of dedication and a privileged witness to the growth of and accomplishments of Canadians, and to the values that unite us,” Rodriguez said. “That's why I'm pleased to announce the funded projects that will allow Canadians across the country to learn more about our sovereign, celebrate this historic anniversary and reflect on the meaning of public service in today's society.”

LIST OF OTTAWA AND AREA EVENTS BEING FUNDED

The Township of Mcnab/Braeside – Arnprior, Ont.

Jubilee Garden Project at Waba Cottage Museum and Gardens Historical Site

$5,000

Friends of St. Alban's Adolphustown – Bath, Ont.

Jubilee United Empire Loyalist Service and Traditional British Tea

$750

Canada Truffle Association – Brockville, Ont.

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Truffle Garden

$4,000

Corporation of the City of Brockville – Brockville, Ont.

The Queen's Landing

$5,000

Carleton Place and Beckwith Historical Society – Carleton Place, Ont.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party

$5,000

Canadian Research and Mapping Associations – Casselman, Ont.

Queen Elizabeth's 1959 Royal Visit to Canada

$5,000

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Historical Society – Cornwall, Ont.

2022 Proclamation & the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Ceremony

$4,000

Municipal Corporation of North Algona Wilberforce Township – Eganville, Ont.

Plant a Tree for the Jubilee

$5,000

Corporation of the Municipality of South Dundas, Iroquois, Ont.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opens the St. Lawrence Seaway

$2,000

Metcalfe Agricultural Society – Ottawa, Ont.

Metcalfe Fair Presents the Queen's 70th Jubilee Celebration

$4,000

Communauté Sawa Du Canada Ngond'a Sawa O Canada – Ottawa, Ont.

Journée culturelle de la communauté Sawa pour le jubilé de la reine

$4,000

Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians – Ottawa, Ont.

Celebrating Canada, Parliament and the Queen

$4,000

Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa (CICOO) – Ottawa, Ont.

Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa

$4,000

Communauté camerounaise du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale – Ottawa, Ont.

Jubilé de platine de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II: Soirée camerounaise

$4,950

Connected Through Multi-Lenses Canada – Ottawa, Ont.

Chinese Newcomers Understanding the Relationship with the Crown in Canada

$4,000

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire – Ottawa, Ont.

Jubilee Garden Party

$3,903

Nepean Community Support Services – Ottawa, Ont.

Commonwealth Day Celebration in Parkwood Hills

$1,736

Queen Elizabeth Public School – Ottawa, Ont.

In Circle Together: Building and dedicating our outdoor gathering space

$3,840

RCAF Association de l'ARC – Ottawa, Ont.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Album St James' House Publisher

$4,000

Rockcliffe Flying Club (1961) – Ottawa, Ont.

Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Flight

$2,500

Tanglewood Hillsdale Community Association – Ottawa, Ont.

Celebration of 70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen

$1,640

The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band / Mac An Alba – Ottawa, Ont.

A Platinum Party

$5,000

Ottawa Valley Media Network – Pembroke, Ont.

Jubilee Garden Tea

$4,992

The Corporation of The County of Prince Edward – Picton, Ont.

A Royal Exhibit

$5,000

City of Clarence-Rockland – Rockland, Ont.

Clarence-Rockland Canada Day Jubilee Celebration

$2,500

Tweed and Area Historical Society – Tweed, Ont.

Tweed Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

$645

The Corporation of The Township of North Dundas – Winchester, Ont.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Butterfly Garden

$5,000

Ambulance Saint-Jean division Gatineau (d0907) – Gatineau, Que.

Revue annuelle de l'Ambulance Saint-Jean de Gatineau

$4,000

Communauté Bandjoun Ottawa-Gatineau – Gatineau, Que.