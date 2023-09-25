Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week

    • Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Sept. 25, 2023

    Hamilton Russell Chardonnay 2022

    Hemel En Aarde Valley W.O., South Africa

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2027

    Sensational Shellfish Wine

    Price: $64.95
    Score: 95
    LCBO: 931006

    Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

    Napa Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol: 14.5%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2028

    Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

    Price: $219.95
    Score: 92
    LCBO: 711663

    FishEye Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2006

    Central Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol: 12.7%
    Drink: Now
    Price: $8.95
    Score: 86
    LCBO: 614297

    Hester Creek Estate Winery Terra Unica Semillon 2019

    Golden Mile Bench, Okanagan Valley, BC V.Q.A, Canada

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2020‐2022
    Price: $19.99
    Score: 89
    BC: 641274

    Quails' Gate Estate Winery Rosé 2020

    Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, BC V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 13.5%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2021‐2023

    Scrumptious Seafood Wine

    Price: $19.95
    Score: 92
    LCBO: 275842

