Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Sept. 18, 2023

    Locust Lane Chardonnay 2019

    Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2025

    Plush Pork Wine

    Price: $24.95
    Score: 89
    LCBO: 33493

    Mer Soleil Reserve Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir 2019

    California, United States

    Alcohol: 14.7%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2022‐2029

    Delightful Duck Wine

    Price: $39.95
    Score: 90
    LCBO: 21176

    Big House Winery Cardinal Zin Zinfandel 2016

    California, United States

    Alcohol: 14%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2018‐2023

    Heavenly Hamburger Wine

    Price: $9.85
    Score: 90
    LCBO: 272401

    Leindl Gv Grüner Veltliner 2021

    Niederösterreich, Kamptal, Austria

    Alcohol: 12.5%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2027

    Cool Creamy Cheese Wine

    Price: $17.50
    Score: 90
    LCBO: 30599

    Reif Estate Winery Fortune Gamay Rosé 2021

    Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 12.5%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2024

    Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

    Price: $20.15
    Score: 89
    LCBO: 372466

