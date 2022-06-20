Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for June 20, 2022

Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for June 20, 2022

Kaiken Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, La Marca Prosecco, Errázuriz Max Pinot Noir 2020, Creekside Sauvignon Blanc 2020, 7 Deadly Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Kaiken Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, La Marca Prosecco, Errázuriz Max Pinot Noir 2020, Creekside Sauvignon Blanc 2020, 7 Deadly Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina