Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for April 11, 2022
Trius Distinction Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2023
Price: $19.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 19379
William Hill North Coast Chardonnay 2020
North Coast, California, United States
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $19.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 288555
Malivoire Vivant Rosé 2021
Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2023
Price: $19.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 498535
Quails' Gate Estate Winery Dry Riesling 2020
Okanagan Valley, British Columbia BC V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $19.95
Score: 92
LCBO: 308312
Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Ivory Label Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
California, United States
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Price: $24.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 521021
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa eyes green bins in all apartment, condominium buildings
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt because it offered bondholders payments in rubles, not dollars, credit ratings agency S&P has said.
Canada takes aim at Russian defence sector with new sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's defence industry with its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Canada plans to double homebuilding in decade, but where are the workers?
Canada has an ambitious plan to double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country grapples with the tightest labor market on record and with construction already at a multi-year high.
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about this rare and unusual bookshop in Toronto?
The Monkey's Paw, a rare bookshop in Toronto, is home to the unusual "Biblio-Mat,” believed to be the world’s first random book vending machine.
