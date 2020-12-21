Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - December 21, 2020
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 2:39PM EST
Calmel & Joseph Villa Blanche Chardonnay 2019, Badel Plavac Red 2018, Emiliana Coyam 2017, Andrew Peller Limited Trius Rosé Sparkling, Domain Mega Spileo Cuvée III White 2018
Calmel & Joseph Villa Blanche Chardonnay 2019
IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
It's little wonder that this wine won gold at the World Chardonnay Competition, yet it's so affordably priced. A terrific white wine from southern France that offers crisp minerality and refreshment, unusual for Chardonnay these days. Lots of lime-bright acidity for food, yet there's also an underlying richness and fullness to the wine that is mouth-filling and delicious! Very versatile with food, from fresh seafood to roast chicken or pork chops.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $13.25
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 375071
Badel Plavac Red 2018
Pelješac, South Dalmatia Coast, Croatia
A full-bodied, supple, smooth Croatian red wine from the middle and southern Dalmatian Coastal vineyards. Aromas of dark plums, berries and smoke. The Plavac Mali grape shares an inheritance with California's Zinfandel and pairs with many of the same hearty meat dishes and barbecue.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Smart Buy Wine
Price: $13.55
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 460873
Emiliana Coyam 2017
Rapel Valley, Chile
This gorgeous, full-bodied Chilean red wine blend is made from organically grown grapes. Aromas of dark spice and fleshy ripe black fruit. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 63891
Andrew Peller Limited Trius Rosé Sparkling
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A bright, fresh, dry and medium-bodied rosé brut with ripe raspberry, strawberry, citrus zest, elegant and vibrant on the palate. Nicely done.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 17690
Domain Mega Spileo Cuvée III White 2018
Peloponnese, Greece
A lovely, zesty Greek white wine with aromas of lime zest and lemon sunshine. Pair with seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 14186