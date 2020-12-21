OTTAWA --  

Calmel & Joseph Villa Blanche Chardonnay 2019

IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

It's little wonder that this wine won gold at the World Chardonnay Competition, yet it's so affordably priced. A terrific white wine from southern France that offers crisp minerality and refreshment, unusual for Chardonnay these days. Lots of lime-bright acidity for food, yet there's also an underlying richness and fullness to the wine that is mouth-filling and delicious! Very versatile with food, from fresh seafood to roast chicken or pork chops.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $13.25
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 375071

Badel Plavac Red 2018

Pelješac, South Dalmatia Coast, Croatia

A full-bodied, supple, smooth Croatian red wine from the middle and southern Dalmatian Coastal vineyards. Aromas of dark plums, berries and smoke. The Plavac Mali grape shares an inheritance with California's Zinfandel and pairs with many of the same hearty meat dishes and barbecue.

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Smart Buy Wine
Price: $13.55
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 460873

Emiliana Coyam 2017

Rapel Valley, Chile

This gorgeous, full-bodied Chilean red wine blend is made from organically grown grapes. Aromas of dark spice and fleshy ripe black fruit. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 63891

Andrew Peller Limited Trius Rosé Sparkling

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A bright, fresh, dry and medium-bodied rosé brut with ripe raspberry, strawberry, citrus zest, elegant and vibrant on the palate. Nicely done.

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 17690

Domain Mega Spileo Cuvée III White 2018

Peloponnese, Greece

A lovely, zesty Greek white wine with aromas of lime zest and lemon sunshine. Pair with seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine 
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 14186