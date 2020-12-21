OTTAWA --

IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

It's little wonder that this wine won gold at the World Chardonnay Competition, yet it's so affordably priced. A terrific white wine from southern France that offers crisp minerality and refreshment, unusual for Chardonnay these days. Lots of lime-bright acidity for food, yet there's also an underlying richness and fullness to the wine that is mouth-filling and delicious! Very versatile with food, from fresh seafood to roast chicken or pork chops.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $13.25

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 375071

Pelješac, South Dalmatia Coast, Croatia

A full-bodied, supple, smooth Croatian red wine from the middle and southern Dalmatian Coastal vineyards. Aromas of dark plums, berries and smoke. The Plavac Mali grape shares an inheritance with California's Zinfandel and pairs with many of the same hearty meat dishes and barbecue.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Smart Buy Wine

Price: $13.55

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 460873

Rapel Valley, Chile

This gorgeous, full-bodied Chilean red wine blend is made from organically grown grapes. Aromas of dark spice and fleshy ripe black fruit. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 95/100

LCBO: 63891

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A bright, fresh, dry and medium-bodied rosé brut with ripe raspberry, strawberry, citrus zest, elegant and vibrant on the palate. Nicely done.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 17690

Peloponnese, Greece

A lovely, zesty Greek white wine with aromas of lime zest and lemon sunshine. Pair with seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 14186