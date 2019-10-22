Service resumes on east end of Confederation Line after track switching issue
Alstom vehicles parked outside Blair Station, Oct. 22, 2019, as a track switching issue held up LRT service. (Peter Szperling / CTV Ottawa)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:07AM EDT
OC Transpo is apologizing for a delay on the Confederation Line Tuesday morning, and says service is getting back to normal.
Just before 9:00 a.m., train service was cancelled between Blair and St. Laurent Stations. R1 bus service was brought in to move passengers to and from St. Laurent.
The Line ran normally between St. Laurent and Tunney’s Pasture.
In an update at 9:20 a.m., OC Transpo said a communication issue was to blame.
R1 buses ferried passengers between Blair and St. Laurent until approximately 11:00 a.m., when normal service resumed on the line.