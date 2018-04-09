

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada

A full-bodied, solid Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Aromas of black currant and blackberry and smoke. Pair with watching two closely matched hockey teams play off or barbecued meats.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 457523

Maipo Valley, Chile

Some attractive herbal notes on the nose of this plush, smooth, supple Chilean Carmenere at a great price. Medium- to full-bodied with aromas and flavours of fleshy ripe black plum, blackberry and blueberry. Pair with grilled pork chops or lamb.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Best Beef Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 177774

Niederosterreich, Austria

A fresh, crisp, lively Austrian white wine made from the classic grape Chardonnay. Aromas of peach, and yes, a hint of banana, but not in a sweet sense - more tropical intrigue. Barely noticeable oak. Pair with fresh seafood, shellfish and chicken.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: $16.95

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 248459

Sonoma Valley, California, United States

A rich, full-bodied, viscous, mouth-coating Californian Chardonnay from the cool climate of Sonoma Valley. Aromas of toasted almond, golden apple and Asian pear. Match with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13.8%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 745406

Niagara, Ontario VQA, Canada

Such a lovely, lightly sweet Niagara wine made from the Vidal grape. Aromas of honeysuckle and peach. It's a late harvest rather than icewine so it'll pair beautifully with a fruit flan or cobbler. Also enjoy it on its own.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Medium Sweet

Drink: 2018-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $13.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 343046