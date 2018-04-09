Vineland Estates Winery Game Changer Red 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada

A full-bodied, solid Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Aromas of black currant and blackberry and smoke. Pair with watching two closely matched hockey teams play off or barbecued meats.

Vineland Estates Winery Game Changer Red 2016

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $14.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 457523

 

Santa Rita Reserva Carmenere 2016

Maipo Valley, Chile

Some attractive herbal notes on the nose of this plush, smooth, supple Chilean Carmenere at a great price. Medium- to full-bodied with aromas and flavours of fleshy ripe black plum, blackberry and blueberry. Pair with grilled pork chops or lamb.

Santa Rita Reserva Carmenere 2016

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Best Beef Wine 

Price: $14.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 177774

 

Weingut R&A Pfaffl Austrian Banana Chardonnay 2017

Niederosterreich, Austria

A fresh, crisp, lively Austrian white wine made from the classic grape Chardonnay. Aromas of peach, and yes, a hint of banana, but not in a sweet sense - more tropical intrigue. Barely noticeable oak. Pair with fresh seafood, shellfish and chicken.

Weingut R&A Pfaffl Austrian Banana Chardonnay 2017

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: $16.95

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 248459

 

Kunde Family Winery Chardonnay 2015

Sonoma Valley, California, United States

A rich, full-bodied, viscous, mouth-coating Californian Chardonnay from the cool climate of Sonoma Valley. Aromas of toasted almond, golden apple and Asian pear. Match with roast chicken.

Kunde Family Winery Chardonnay 2015

Alcohol: 13.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 745406

 

Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery Vidal 2015

Niagara, Ontario VQA, Canada

Such a lovely, lightly sweet Niagara wine made from the Vidal grape. Aromas of honeysuckle and peach. It's a late harvest rather than icewine so it'll pair beautifully with a fruit flan or cobbler. Also enjoy it on its own.

Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery Vidal 2015

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Medium Sweet
Drink: 2018-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $13.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 343046