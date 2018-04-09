Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Apr. 9, 2018
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 5:29PM EDT
Vineland Estates Winery Game Changer Red 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada
A full-bodied, solid Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Aromas of black currant and blackberry and smoke. Pair with watching two closely matched hockey teams play off or barbecued meats.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $14.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 457523
Santa Rita Reserva Carmenere 2016
Maipo Valley, Chile
Some attractive herbal notes on the nose of this plush, smooth, supple Chilean Carmenere at a great price. Medium- to full-bodied with aromas and flavours of fleshy ripe black plum, blackberry and blueberry. Pair with grilled pork chops or lamb.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $14.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 177774
Weingut R&A Pfaffl Austrian Banana Chardonnay 2017
Niederosterreich, Austria
A fresh, crisp, lively Austrian white wine made from the classic grape Chardonnay. Aromas of peach, and yes, a hint of banana, but not in a sweet sense - more tropical intrigue. Barely noticeable oak. Pair with fresh seafood, shellfish and chicken.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: $16.95
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 248459
Kunde Family Winery Chardonnay 2015
Sonoma Valley, California, United States
A rich, full-bodied, viscous, mouth-coating Californian Chardonnay from the cool climate of Sonoma Valley. Aromas of toasted almond, golden apple and Asian pear. Match with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 745406
Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery Vidal 2015
Niagara, Ontario VQA, Canada
Such a lovely, lightly sweet Niagara wine made from the Vidal grape. Aromas of honeysuckle and peach. It's a late harvest rather than icewine so it'll pair beautifully with a fruit flan or cobbler. Also enjoy it on its own.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Medium Sweet
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $13.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 343046