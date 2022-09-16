Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre

One man is dead and two other people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre during the Friday afternoon commute.

The O-Train station was closed to commuters and the public was asked to avoid the area behind the mall in Ottawa's east end as police investigated the homicide.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at the mall on St. Laurent Boulevard at approximately 4:35 p.m. Witnesses tell CTV News Ottawa there was a fight on the south side of the mall, near the transit station.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa an adult male was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in critical condition with stab wounds. Police said just after 6 p.m. the man had died from his injuries.

Two other men were transported to the Trauma Centre at the Civic Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yellow police tape blocked off the road between the mall and the St. Laurent Transit Station, and blood could be seen on the ground outside the shopping centre. Ottawa police and OC Transpo Special Constable cruisers blocked off a section of the road as part of the investigation.

The investigation into Ottawa's 11th homicide of the year continues.

OC Transpo says St. Laurent Station is closed to O-Train passengers due to the police operation. The O-Train is running, but trains are not stopping at St. Laurent Station. Buses and shuttles are available to passengers on St. Laurent Boulevard.