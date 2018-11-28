Fatal fire in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:52AM EST
One person is dead after a fire in a Carlington area apartment.
Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a building on Emperor Avenue.
Investigators believe the fire started in the bathroom of the unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No information about the victim has been released.