OTTAWA – Farm Boy is recalling their cheese balls over a possible listeria contamination.

According to the company’s website, the product, which is sold in the Farm Boy cheese department, has been removed from all stores. Consumers are asked to return the product for a refund.

The recall includes cheese ball varieties like blue cheese and walnut, cranberry pecan and white chocolate pecan cranberry. For full details, you can visit the Farm Boy website.

The company says there have been no reported illnesses from the product.