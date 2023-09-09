Famous bacon on a bun returns at the Renfrew Fair
With the 168th Renfrew Fair underway this weekend, the Ottawa Valley's most famous sandwich has returned.
Renfrew's Rotary Club serves bacon on a bun every year when the fair comes back into town.
"It's an extremely big hit around the valley," Jennifer McGrath, a director with Renfrew Rotary, says.
"Bacon on a bun is very simple. It's just a bun with three pieces of peameal bacon and if you want cheese, we offer cheese on it."
It is a Renfrew staple that the Rotary Club has been serving for the better part of the 21st century. It isn't served by any other Rotary Club in the Ottawa Valley, and its members claim there's nothing fancy about the sandwich.
"There's no secret to our recipe," McGrath says. "Maybe just a little bit of love put into it."
"I don't know, I can't really describe it," Renfrew resident John Leclaire said after taking his first bite of bacon on a bun of the year.
"There's just something about getting just that nice grilled back bacon on a nice bun. And it's just something salty and satisfying about it."
Bacon on a bun ready to be served at the Renfrew Fair. The Renfrew Rotary Club expected to sell 5,000 sandwiches this weekend. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Fellow club director Doug Ryan says what makes bacon on a bun so special is what the sandwich stands for and the fact that it is made for the community, by the community.
"It is three slabs of bacon on a bun, but also we pride ourselves in the fact that it's only $6.50 with cheese," explains Ryan.
Ryan says Renfrew Rotary will sell as many as 5,000 bacon on a bun in a fair weekend, which requires roughly 1,750 lbs. of bacon.
Ryan says sales from events like bacon on a bun contribute to making community projects come to life, like new playgrounds and splash pads.
"On a good year, we would probably turn $15,000 over into the community. So whatever we make here, within two, three months it would be back into the community."
And despite the simple ingredients, fans of the sandwich say it's one they cannot replicate.
"I don't know if I'm cooking it too much or not enough," said fair attendee Jim Robinson.
"I don't know what it is. Getting the wrong bacon, I don't know. I just can't do it to taste the same."
Bryan Bennett came from Pembroke Saturday to visit the Renfrew Fair. Having grown up in the town, he says bacon on a bun is the taste of Renfrew.
"I would say the fair is something that I always talk about every time I come here, I always make sure I snag [a bacon on a bun]."
"It's the perfect combination of the bread, the back bacon, the cheese, just everything goes down smooth. There's probably a nostalgic factor as well."
The Renfrew Fair is on until Sunday evening.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 2,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and the rising clout of the Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Tory grassroots vote against surgical, pharmaceutical care for transgender youth
Conservative party delegates voted Saturday that as a future government, it should prohibit "life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions" for transgender minors.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Atlantic
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
UNB holds their 'Halt the Hunger' fundraiser for Fredericton food bank
Saturday morning, the University of New Brunswick hosted their Halt the Hunger colour run, which is a fundraiser for Fredericton's Greener Village Food Bank.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
1 person found dead in the water near Rouge Beach: paramedics
One person has been found dead in the water near Rouge Beach, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Mississauga restaurant to donate weekend profit to help victims of Morocco earthquake
A Moroccan restaurant in Mississauga is donating its weekend’s profit to help the victims of a powerful earthquake in Morocco that left more than 1,000 people dead.
Montreal
-
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
-
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
-
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder investigation underway in the Sault, victim identified
What police initially deemed as a suspicious death at a John Street residence in Sault Ste. Marie is now a murder investigation.
-
Hwy. 144 reopens following fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious single vehicle crash where one person has died and another was seriously injured. The collision closed part of Highway 144 for several hours on Saturday near Gogama.
-
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
London police looking for suspect after woman assaulted at home
Police are requesting the public for help in identifying a suspect who assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her south London home on Friday night.
-
A sky-high turnout: Airshow London inspires old and new fans alike
From fighter jets, to helicopters and transport aircraft, pilots at Airshow London had a packed crowd looking skyward Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Man injured in Furby Street shooting: Police
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
-
‘Very disappointing’: Union surprised at Celebrations shutdown
The head of the union representing workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre says he’s surprised the theatre decided to close its doors rather than pay employees more than minimum wage.
-
In pictures: Tailgating fans at the 2023 Banjo Bowl
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders tailgate outside IG Field ahead of the nineteenth annual Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9, 2023. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)
Kitchener
-
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
Golfers tee off to help send Waterloo Region students to post-secondary
Tees were back in the ground for KW Legacy’s ninth annual Golf for Scholarships tournament on Saturday.
-
Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.
Calgary
-
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
-
Martin Fuchs takes home first in Tourmaline Oil Cup at Spruce Meadows
A $150,000 prize was up for grabs at the Tourmaline Oil Cup at Spruce Meadows Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed
A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.
-
Prince Albert police asking for the public's help after resident shot during robbery
Police in Prince Albert are searching for two suspects after a resident was robbed at gunpoint and shot.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist in serious condition following high-speed crash in southeast Edmonton
A 39-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a high-speed crash Friday night.
-
Semi crashes with passenger vehicle in Lamont County
RCMP are investigating a serious crash Saturday morning, between a semi and a passenger vehicle.
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
$30K fine for B.C. real estate agent who failed to warn clients about special levy before condo purchase
A second B.C. real estate agent has been ordered to pay more than $30,000 for failing to notify his clients about an impending special levy before they purchased a condo in White Rock.
-
Stranger assault suspect arrested after victim fights back, witnesses intervene on Coquitlam trail: RCMP
A man was arrested for assaulting a stranger on a walking trail in Coquitlam, thanks to the victim fighting back and intervention from bystanders, Mounties said.
-
Girl Guide cookies are back in B.C.
Fall Girl Guide cookies are coming soon to a B.C. neighbourhood near you, and the organization promises they'll be easier than ever to buy, with cashless payment options now available in select locations.
Regina
-
Air Canada flight makes priority landing in Regina following flap malfunction
An Air Canada Rouge flight declared an emergency on Saturday while approaching Regina's International Airport.
-
Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed
A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.