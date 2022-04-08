Family doctor shortage in eastern Ontario could get worse, Alexandria doctor warns
With many communities facing doctor shortages in the province, one eastern Ontario doctor says theirs could get worse in the coming years.
"We get streams of calls into the hospital asking every day if there's family physicians available for rostering new patients and we just don't have them available right now," said Dr. Nadia Kucherepa, chief of staff at Hopital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH).
"We have about three practices that will be closing and one that will be winding down in preparation for retirement," she added.
That means more than 3,000 people could possibly be without a family doctor, adding to the other 12,000 in the region also without one.
Other areas in the province are also struggling to fill shortages, like Prince Edward County and northern Ontario regions.
Dr. Kucherepa says increasing cash incentives for new physicians to move to the area is her top priority, with HGMH already offering $40,000 up front for new graduates.
"But we're also looking at seeing if the communities can offer an extra $15,000 to bring that total up to about $55,000," she said. "Debt recovery we feel is the big issue for new grads. The average graduate is looking at an average debt load of $150,000, so we're hoping to help offset that."
"They need money up front to buy their house, establish their practice, buy their equipment, pay off their loans from medical school and undergrad, that's what they need," she added.
"We do have some competition with Cornwall (hospital), they have a really good recruitment package as well," Dr. Kucherepa said. "We're competing with Ottawa Hospital, there's more practice models available in larger centres they can be lucrative over time."
Dr. Nadia Kucherepa working on Friday at the Hopital Glengarry Memorial Hospital. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
On March 21, the doctor presented Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Council members with the issue, asking for $5,000 to help up the incentive.
"The doctor did come and made a terrific report and the next step after our delegation is to receive a staff report," said SD&G Warden and North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams.
"This has been a decades-long issue across rural Ontario, so yes I knew it was a problem and it's something that various groups, a lot of different groups are grappling with," Williams added.
"The Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus, which I'm a member of, it's one of their top three priorities for this year and it was just identified this spring in terms of going out there and working on this issue," Williams said.
Dr. Kucherepa has also had meetings with North Glengarry and South Glengarry officials, also requesting $5,000 towards incentives.
"What we're doing is, we need to work together," added Williams. "I also know that there's a group out of South Dundas and South Stormont, they've been working on physician recruitment for some time (as well)."
Another issue Dr. Kucherepa says is the stigma of rural doctors being isolated, which is not the case in Alexandria or eastern Ontario.
"I think that's under recognized we are commutable," she said. "It's a nice commute, there is absolutely no traffic."
"We have a great community of practice where we look at offering, at least in Alexandria, office space that is well below market value," Kucherepa said. "We have a lot of add-ins, we have practice share models and we also have a lot of rules in the hospital that really protect that work-life balance for family physicians who are playing more than one role in the community."
An issue presented in her report found that a doctor's spouse might not be willing to move to a rural area, especially if they already live close to their current workplace.
"The beauty is you get the quality of life, the rural quality of life and you can work in one of those cities if you want and there's really no need to pick up and move," Williams said. "One spouse can work in one community and the other spouse can work in another community and they can live where they want, ideally rurally."
"New grads, really the world is their oyster," Dr. Kucherepa said. "They can go to a lot of different communities and we hope that they do choose rural or northern medicine. The need is definitely there."
She says that with 15,000 people possibly looking for a doctor, they would need to hire around 15 family physicians to cover the need.
"I don't think we know moving forward exactly where that number is going to land, it's an ongoing issue," she said. "We have retirements that are coming up that certainly will exasperate those issues so the numbers will probably be more as we're moving forwards, we don't have a finite deadline for that."
The doctor says discussions with local councils have been proactive, and has been assured talks will continue to find a solution.
"Wheels are in motion and what's been really nice feedback is that it's like people have been waiting to have this discussion and just needed an opportunity to get there," Dr. Kucherepa said.
She noted that since her presentation to SD&G Council in March, one new physician has signed on to work in the region. The aim now is to hire three more by the end of the year.
"Everybody is on board. Everybody realizes that this is an issue," she said. "A lot of people who are sitting at those tables are without family physicians, and I, myself, am without a family physician because of some of these practice changes in my community so we all have something to gain by this."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo
Three doctors and a paramedic spoke with The Associated Press to offer new details from a March 9 airstrike that happened when communications were all but severed and to counter fresh Russian misinformation.
Amazon warehouse in Alberta sees comeback of union drive after a landmark labour victory in U.S.
Teamsters Canada is reviving union drive for workers in an Amazon fulfillment centre in south Edmonton, planning to build on the momentum raised by the first successful Amazon Union in New York
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait-list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Roughly 88,300 Nova Scotians are on the province's primary care wait-list, which hit a new record high April 1. The number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent from the month before.
-
Federal budget measures for P.E.I. spud sector 'bittersweet' for head of potato board
The head of the Prince Edward Island Potato Board says he has "bittersweet" feelings about the $28 million earmarked in the new federal budget to help the Island's potato farming sector.
-
Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
Toronto
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
TPS officer acquitted in 2015 high-profile sexual assault trial now charged with assault
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial seven years ago was charged with assault following a dispute with a woman in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval
A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.
-
19-year-old arrested in Montreal after man attacked trying to buy smartphone from online ad
Montreal police say they've arrested a 19-year-old man in an alleged connection to an attempted murder in early April. A 26-year-old man was attacked after responding to an online ad to buy a smartphone.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It was a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
London
-
Regulations coming for short term rental properties in Grand Bend
Those with short term rental properties in Grand Bend and elsewhere in Lambton Shores may soon have to follow a new set of rules.
-
Toronto police officer pleads guilty in connection to London homicide investigation
A Toronto Police Detective Constable pleaded guilty Friday to breach of trust by a public officer
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
Winnipeg
-
Provincial investigation underway following gas leak in Selkirk
An investigation is underway after tens of thousands of litres of gasoline leaked at a Selkirk gas station.
-
13-year-old boy charged following multiple armed robberies: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after Winnipeg police alleged he robbed a store five times over an eight-month period, one of which prompted a nearby school to implement a hold-and-secure.
-
'It was a beautiful feeling': Bonnie Raitt performs song written by Manitoba-based band on Jimmy Kimmel Live
It was a beautiful and overwhelming moment for two Manitoba-based musicians when American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performed their song on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Kitchener
-
'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name
The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott’s name is now being told on the big screen – but this time it's from his wife's perspective.
-
Waterloo Region teens tutor Ukraine students who can’t go to school
Waterloo Region teens, who started a tutoring program during the pandemic, have expanded their services to help students overseas in Ukraine.
-
Province announces $7 million in funding and new LTC beds in Waterloo Region
The Ontario government is giving Waterloo Region $7,116,648 in funding for long-term care homes, and adding beds at two local retirement residences.
Calgary
-
Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
-
Angry driver kicks the mirrors off Tesla on busy Calgary road
A Calgary Tesla driver is dealing with some big repair bills following a run-in with two other drivers last month.
-
'You just react': Lethbridge resident shares details of his escape from his burning home
Officials say a fire that tore through two Lethbridge homes earlier this week was accidental, but a man who lived in one of them says the incident wasn't any less frightening.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatoon police respond to 3 incidents in the vicinity of schools
Saskatoon police were on scene in the vicinity of three schools in the city.
-
Sask. city councillor's speech called 'thinly-veiled racism' by chief
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says comments made by a Prince Albert city councillor are “stereotypical” and “thinly-veiled racism.”
-
Sask. top doctor says it's too soon to tell if province has entered COVID-19 sixth wave
Saskatchewan's top doctor said it is too soon to tell whether the province has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end
The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.
-
Natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline leads to federal investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the release of natural gas from a pipeline and the fire it caused in northern Alberta on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. police watchdog called to Surrey incident
The office tasked with investigating deaths and serious injuries that occur during police incidents in B.C. has been called to Surrey.
-
Man arrested after trying to steal Vancouver officer's gun in caught-on-camera incident: police
A man is in custody after trying to grab a police officer's gun in a caught-on-camera incident on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
Officer may face charges after man falls from Port Coquitlam balcony: police watchdog
A police officer could face charges in connection with an incident last fall in Port Moody, an independent watchdog says.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor says it's too soon to tell if province has entered COVID-19 sixth wave
Saskatchewan's top doctor said it is too soon to tell whether the province has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19.
-
Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina
The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.
-
Novavax vaccine available in Sask. Monday
Saskatchewan will start distributing the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what we know about it.