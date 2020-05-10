OTTAWA -- A long line of vehicles drove around a Kanata retirement home on Mother’s Day so loved ones could say Happy Mother’s Day to mothers and grandmothers.

Riley Grace Walsh shared a video with CTV News Ottawa Sunday morning of dozens of cars driving around Bridlewood Retirement Home on Brigitta Street. Some vehicles were decorated with balloons and signs to express their love and appreciation to residents at the home.

The cars driving by Bridlewood Trails retirement home in Kanata. Waving and honking for their moms. Goes for blocks and blocks. Right in the feels. @CTVChristina @grahamctv @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/VZc0C0gpZ6 — Riley Grace Walsh (@rileygracewalsh) May 10, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to find different ways to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day this year.

Visitor restrictions are in place at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals across Ottawa. All hospitals in Ottawa set up guidelines for accepting messages or gifts for their patients.

At the Ottawa Hospital, family members can drop off “clean personal items that can be easily disinfected” for loved ones, including toiletries, freshly laundered clothing and electronic devices. No food, books, newspapers or magazines can be dropped off.

Bruyere says loved ones can drop off gifts and goods at the Saint-Vincent Hospital and Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital entrances between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week.