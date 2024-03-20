Fallen wire closes section of Eagleson Road in Kanata for several hours on Wednesday

A fallen wire slowed down the commute in Kanata on Wednesday.

Eagleson Road was closed in both directions between Abbeyhill and Hazeldean/Robertson roads for seven hours after an overhead wire fell and covered the road.

As of 2 p.m., the northbound lanes remained closed at Hazeldean/Robertson roads.

Traffic cameras showed a downed wire hanging across the northbound and southbound lanes of Eagleson Road early Wednesday morning.

"At approximately 6:30 a.m. OPS received multiple calls for reports of dangerous conditions at the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Eagleson Road," police told CTV News Ottawa. "Upon arrival police observed downed wires in the intersection."

Ottawa police and fire are on the scene.