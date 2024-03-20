OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fallen wire closes section of Eagleson Road in Kanata for several hours on Wednesday

    A section of Eagleson Road is closed, south of Hazeldean/Robertson roads on Wednesday morning due to a fallen wire. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website) A section of Eagleson Road is closed, south of Hazeldean/Robertson roads on Wednesday morning due to a fallen wire. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)
    Share

    A fallen wire slowed down the commute in Kanata on Wednesday.

    Eagleson Road was closed in both directions between Abbeyhill and Hazeldean/Robertson roads for seven hours after an overhead wire fell and covered the road.

    As of 2 p.m., the northbound lanes remained closed at Hazeldean/Robertson roads.

    Traffic cameras showed a downed wire hanging across the northbound and southbound lanes of Eagleson Road early Wednesday morning.

    "At approximately 6:30 a.m. OPS received multiple calls for reports of dangerous conditions at the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Eagleson Road," police told CTV News Ottawa. "Upon arrival police observed downed wires in the intersection."

    Ottawa police and fire are on the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News