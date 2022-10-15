Fall colours draw visitors to Open Trail Day at Little Cataraqui Creek in Kingston

Hikers walking through the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Hikers walking through the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina