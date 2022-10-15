Fall colours draw visitors to Open Trail Day at Little Cataraqui Creek in Kingston

It was a chance to get out, be active and enjoy the fall colours in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, as the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area hosted its Open Trails Day.

The annual event is hosted by the Cataraqui Conservation Authority, opening up the 394-acre conservation area to the public for free.

Outside visitors could take private hikes and walks, or join a guided tour.

They could also pick up birdseed to feed the birds in the park. There are also activities like scavenger hunts for kids.

Bringing his grandchildren, Pierre Dubé says it’s a chance for them to enjoy nature.

"It’s reinforcing things they already know," he says. "And they have questions, and we try to answer them as best we can."

The park, which sits just north of Highway 401 and holds more than 13 kilometres of trails, is one of the largest and most popular conservation areas in the city.

Indoor programming for kids also made a return after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic. Families could learn all about different wildlife that live in the area and how they affect the ecosystem of the park.

Patty Lane says her two girls love to get outside.

"For them it’s mostly the dirt and the bugs," she says. "This is a wonderful introduction; they’re only three and five. We love nature; we love the outdoors. I love that the trails here are so well maintained.”