Environment Canada: Two thirds of the long weekend looks 'pretty good', but Saturday will be a 'wash out'

Environment Canada's top weather forecaster says two thirds of the first long weekend of summer is looking "pretty good," but you may want to postpone any outdoor plans for Saturday.

The forecast for the Victoria Day long weekend calls for 15 to 20 mm of rain on Saturday, with sunshine and warmer temperatures expected on Sunday and Monday.

"A lot of that misery will just be tomorrow," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron. "It's an all-day affair; a wash out."

Environment Canada says Ottawa will see showers on Saturday, with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Phillips says if you're making plans outdoors for the long weekend, Sunday and Monday will be your best bets.

"We come to Sunday, there may be some lingering showers early in the morning. Sunday looks to be dry, a little bit more cloud. Monday looks, certainly, dry and wall to wall sun," Phillips said.

"My sense is two thirds of the weekend look pretty good; I think Monday looks the best day."

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Friday will see showers, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 16 C.

Showers ending late Saturday night. Low 11 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday. High 20 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of 19 C, with sunshine and 25 C expected on Tuesday.

Hot summer

Phillips admits May's weather has been a "bit disappointing", with temperatures two degrees cooler than normal.

However, there is good news for people who like warm temperatures in the summer.

"It looks like three months of warmer than normal," Phillips said about the outlook for June, July and August.

"We think in terms of the beach weather, the getting outdoors and enjoying the sunshine, I think it looks pretty good."