Environment Canada: Two thirds of the long weekend looks 'pretty good', but Saturday will be a 'wash out'
Environment Canada's top weather forecaster says two thirds of the first long weekend of summer is looking "pretty good," but you may want to postpone any outdoor plans for Saturday.
The forecast for the Victoria Day long weekend calls for 15 to 20 mm of rain on Saturday, with sunshine and warmer temperatures expected on Sunday and Monday.
"A lot of that misery will just be tomorrow," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron. "It's an all-day affair; a wash out."
Environment Canada says Ottawa will see showers on Saturday, with the risk of a thunderstorm.
Phillips says if you're making plans outdoors for the long weekend, Sunday and Monday will be your best bets.
"We come to Sunday, there may be some lingering showers early in the morning. Sunday looks to be dry, a little bit more cloud. Monday looks, certainly, dry and wall to wall sun," Phillips said.
"My sense is two thirds of the weekend look pretty good; I think Monday looks the best day."
The Environment Canada forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Friday will see showers, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 16 C.
Showers ending late Saturday night. Low 11 C.
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday. High 20 C.
The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of 19 C, with sunshine and 25 C expected on Tuesday.
Hot summer
Phillips admits May's weather has been a "bit disappointing", with temperatures two degrees cooler than normal.
However, there is good news for people who like warm temperatures in the summer.
"It looks like three months of warmer than normal," Phillips said about the outlook for June, July and August.
"We think in terms of the beach weather, the getting outdoors and enjoying the sunshine, I think it looks pretty good."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
-
Police investigating after kitten thrown out of car on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police are making a public appeal for information after a kitten was thrown out of a moving vehicle along Highway 403 in Burlington on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 111,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Fire breaks out behind business in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke into the sky Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in an industrial area at 2000 Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from Laval’s fire department around 3:30 p.m.
-
City removes 'no barking' signs at Montreal dog park following public outcry
Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has removed the 'no barking' signs at a local dog park after the message was 'misinterpreted' by the public. According to a borough spokesperson, the plan was not to fine all owners with barking dogs; rather, 'the intent was to target excessive behaviour.'
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
London
-
Wanderlust Wives journey around the world
A local couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.
-
Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
-
'Cope and survive': Report outlines city’s response to winter homelessness
It’s a crisis that’s only getting worse — that’s the grim picture in a newly published report on London’s Homeless Winter Response. The report covers the period from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and outlines how the city managed the growing homelessness crisis over the winter.
Winnipeg
-
Camping spaces still available in Manitoba over long weekend
Manitobans looking for a place to camp over the long weekend still have many options.
-
Manitoba government announces next steps for twinning Trans-Canada Highway at Ontario border
The next steps of twinning the Trans-Canada Highway to the Ontario border are underway according to the province.
-
Manitoba company receives $45,000 fine for workplace injury
The Manitoba government has fined a company tens of thousands of dollars in connection to a serious workplace injury incident nearly three years ago.
Kitchener
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Long weekend fun in Waterloo region
Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.
Calgary
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
'This is unacceptable': Calgary passengers stranded for several hours amid WestJet flight cancellations
Labour action from WestJet pilots was avoided just hours before the 3 a.m. strike deadline Friday, but disruptions to the airline’s network are leaving some Calgary passengers stranded for several hours or days at the airport.
-
Giraffe dies at the Calgary Zoo a day after celebrating 12th birthday
Officials with the Calgary Zoo have announced the passing of giraffe Emara, who was found dead on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
E-scooter pilot program begins in Saskatoon
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Edmonton bringing back public water bottle filling stations
For the third summer in a row, the city is setting up water bottle filling stations to make sure Edmontonians have access to clean, safe drinking water.
Vancouver
-
Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says
Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.
-
Flair Airlines ordered to pay B.C. man $2,400 for overbooked flight
Flair Airlines has been ordered to pay a B.C. man $2,400 after he was denied boarding on an overbooked flight, according to a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
2-vehicle collision in Surrey sends 7 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
A two-vehicle collision in Surrey Friday morning sent seven people to hospital, one of whom suffered serious injuries, according to Mounties.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.