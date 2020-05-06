Employee at Orleans Real Canadian Superstore tests positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 10:01AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A Real Canadian Superstore in Orleans conducted additional cleaning overnight after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email to customers, the store says a team member at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4720 Innes Road “recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.”
The employee was last at the store on Sunday, May 3.
The Real Canadian Superstore says the following steps were taken in response to COVID-19, “over and above our daily disinfectant protocols and the social distancing practices:”
- Arranged for additional cleaning Tuesday night
- Reached out to the local public health authority to investigate the team member’s recent shifts and direct contacts
- Instructed any potentially exposed team members to stay home and self-isolate.