OTTAWA -- A Real Canadian Superstore in Orleans conducted additional cleaning overnight after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to customers, the store says a team member at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4720 Innes Road “recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.”

The employee was last at the store on Sunday, May 3.

The Real Canadian Superstore says the following steps were taken in response to COVID-19, “over and above our daily disinfectant protocols and the social distancing practices:”