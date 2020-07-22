OTTAWA -- An employee at a Loblaws grocery store in Ottawa's west-end has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Loblaw Public Relations says, "one of our team members at the Loblaws located at 1460 Merivale Rd., Ottawa has recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19."

"We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store."

Loblaw says the store also arranged for additional cleaning.

The company adds that all employees who worked closely with the individual that tested positive for COVID-19 are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.