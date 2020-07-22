OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, with double-digit increases for a fifth straight day.

Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday, along with zero new deaths.

The 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday comes one day after 43 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,320 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

There are currently eight people in hospital with COVID-19, including three in the intensive care unit.

Active cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 189 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Statistics show 80.5 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

A total of 1,868 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Seven day total

The City of Ottawa has seen 153 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days.

In June, Ottawa Public Health reported 132 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.