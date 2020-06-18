OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an Embrun man is facing charges following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The OPP Child Exploitation Unit, assisted by the Digital Forensics Unit and the Russell County OPP conducted the investigation.

Police say on June 17, officers executed a search arrant at a residence in Embrun, seizing a number of electronic exhibits for further examination.

Jean-Philippe Sarault is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.