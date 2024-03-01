OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Email threat deemed 'unfounded': Holy Trinity School in Kanata evacuated Friday

    Ottawa Police cruisers parked outside Holy Trinity High School in Kanata on Friday. The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the school is closed on Friday following an email threat. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police cruisers parked outside Holy Trinity High School in Kanata on Friday. The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the school is closed on Friday following an email threat. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was evacuated on Friday morning following a threat to the school.

    The Ottawa Police Service said in an update on social media the threat was deemed "unfounded," noting that investigation continues.

    Just before 9 a.m. Friday, police said on X that there was an ongoing police operation on Katimavik Road.

    In a letter to parents, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said an "email threat was received indicating a potential danger to our school premises," and the school was now closed for the day.

    "Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating an immediate evacuation procedure to ensure the safety of all students and staff," the letter said, adding three OC Transpo buses will assist in transporting students.

    Students are being evacuated to the designated evacuation site, and parents of Grade 7 and 8 students can pick up their children directly there. High school students can sign out and go home for the day.

    "Please note that this evacuation is a precautionary measure, and we are working closely with Ottawa Police Services to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said. "We understand the gravity of the situation and are taking every necessary step to address the threat and ensure the well-being of our school community."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News