Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in Britannia area

Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Carling and Roseview avenues at around 8:45 a.m. after a driver struck a pedestrian.

Paramedics said the woman’s injuries are serious but are not considered life-threatening.

Ottawa police say a stretch of Carling Avenue is closed for the investigation.