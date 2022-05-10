Elderly driver killed in south-end crash; police seeking witnesses

Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a fatal collision on Hunt Club Road Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Hunt Club Road, east of Bank Street, at around 3:40 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Ottawa paramedics said Tuesday that an elderly driver was taken to the trauma centre with critical injuries.

Ottawa police said Wednesday that the 70-year-old woman died of her injuries.

The other driver, whom police identified as a 28-year-old woman, was also hurt, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Hunt Club was closed westbound at Bank Street for the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or assisted emergency responders or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.