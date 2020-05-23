OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest increase in new cases of COVID-19 since March, when the pandemic first began, but the number of new deaths remains relatively high.

Just two new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa Public Health's epidemiology report Saturday, the lowest number since March 15. The total number of cases confirmed in Ottawa since the first case on March 11 is now 1,887.

Ottawa Public Health has said the number of infections in Ottawa is much higher than the number of laboratory-confirmed cases.

However, eight new deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing the total death toll in Ottawa to 228.

Since May 11, when 10 new deaths were reported, the number of new deaths reported each day has varied between 0 and 9. The highest number of new deaths reported in a single day was on May 4, when 35 deaths were announced.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,481 confirmed cases are now resolved--16 more since Friday--accounting for 78 per cent of all cases to date.

41 people remain in the hospital.

There are ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at 19 institutions including 10 long-term care homes, five retirement homes, two hospitals, and two group homes.

Institutional outbreaks

Here is the latest data from Ottawa Public Health regarding outbreaks at city institutions. An outbreak at Manoir Marochel has been declared over.

NOTE: These data may differ from other numbers published elsewhere due to data entry lag, different reporting sources, or download times. Please note these numbers are preliminary and will continue to change as new information is received, and quality assurance work takes place.

Long-term care homes

Data are updated daily. These figures represent the number of residents and staff, living in Ottawa, with confirmed COVID-19, associated with long-term care home outbreaks in Ottawa as of 2:00 pm on May 22, 2020.

Carlingview Manor

Outbreak began: April 7

Total beds: 303

Total resident cases: 155

Total staff cases: 85

Total deaths: 50 residents

Garden Terrace

Outbreak began: April 23

Total beds: 160

Total resident cases: 0

Total staff cases: 3

Total deaths: 0

Laurier Manor

Outbreak began: April 13

Total beds: 242

Total resident cases: 62

Total staff cases: 37

Total deaths: 24 residents

Madonna Care Community

Outbreak began: April 6

Total beds: 160

Total resident cases: 97

Total staff cases: 58

Total deaths: 42 residents, 1 staff member

Montfort Long-term Care Centre

Outbreak began: April 8

Total beds: 128

Total resident cases: 86

Total staff cases: 29

Total deaths: 28 residents

Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre

Outbreak began: April 15

Total beds: 450

Total resident cases: 21

Total staff cases: 32

Total deaths: 11 residents

Peter D. Clark Centre

Outbreak began: April 28

Total beds: 216

Total resident cases: 20

Total staff cases: 16

Total deaths: 3 residents, 1 staff member*

*NOTE: Ottawa Public Health does not include the staff member's death because the individual was not a resident of Ottawa.

Résidence Élizabeth Bruyère

Outbreak began: April 16

Total beds: 71 beds

Total resident cases: 28

Total staff cases: 6

Total deaths: 14 residents

St. Louis Residence

Outbreak began: April 21

Total beds: 198

Total resident cases: 35

Total staff cases: 18

Total deaths: 9 residents

St. Patrick's Home

Outbreak began: April 29

Total beds: 288

Total resident cases: 9

Total staff cases: 4

Total deaths: 2 residents

Retirement homes

Data are updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. These figures represent the number of residents and staff, living in Ottawa, with confirmed COVID-19, associated with outbreaks in retirement homes in Ottawa as of 2 p.m. on May 21, 2020.

Embassy West

Outbreak began: May 16

Total resident cases: 0

Total staff cases: 1

Total deaths: 0

Empress Kanata

Outbreak began: April 27

Total resident cases: 31

Total staff cases: 14

Total deaths: 3 residents

Rockcliffe Retirement Residence

Outbreak began: May 2

Total resident cases: 1

Total staff cases: 0

Total deaths: 0

Stillwater Creek

Outbreak began: May 16

Total resident cases: 0

Total staff cases: 1

Total deaths: 0

Westwood 2

Outbreak began: April 28

Total resident cases: 6

Total staff cases: 3

Total deaths: 0

Hospitals

Data are updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. These figures represent the number of patients and staff, living in Ottawa, with confirmed COVID-19, associated with outbreaks in public hospitals in Ottawa as of 2 p.m. on May 21, 2020.

Queenway Carleton Hospital – A3

Outbreak began: May 10

Total patient cases: 2

Total staff cases: 2

Total deaths: 0

Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 7 East

Outbreak began: May 16

Total patient cases: 1

Total staff cases: 0

Total deaths: 1

Group homes, shelters, etc.

Data are updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. These figures represent the number of residents and staff, living in Ottawa, with confirmed COVID-19, associated with outbreaks in other institutional settings in Ottawa as of 2 p.m. on May 21, 2020.

Place Besserer – Bruyère Village

Outbreak began: May 15

Total client cases: 1

Total staff cases: 1

Total deaths: 0

Shepherds of Good Hope