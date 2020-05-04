OTTAWA -- Thirty-five more residents of Ottawa’s long-term care homes have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported the 35 new deaths in its daily epidemiology update on Monday. There has been 127 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health says the 35 new deaths related to COVID-19 “occurred between April 24 and May 3.”

“All 35 deaths are related to COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes.”

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system. Until the data in the new system is validated and the transition is completed, Ottawa Public Health is releasing a “snapshot report.”

The COVID-19 institutions report outlining the number of cases among residents and staff at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals has not been released since April 29.

21 new cases

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, the lowest one-day increase in cases since March 31.

Since the first case was reported on March 11, there has been 1,504 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

More than half of the Ottawa residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

According to the report, 866 of the 1,504 cases of COVID-19 have recovered.

COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at 24 long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals across Ottawa.

New outbreaks were declared over the weekend at Red Oak Retirement and Rockcliffe Retirement Home.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Maison Accueil-Sagesse and Park Place have been declared resolved.