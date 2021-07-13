OTTAWA -- A 67-year-old Eganville, Ont. man who was found dead in Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation this past weekend is being remembered as a free spirit with a great sense of humour.

Officers found Ronald Graham dead at a home on a road north of Kokomis Inamo in the community south of Pembroke at around 3 a.m. Saturday. Another man found at the scene was injured.

Graham's nephew, James Cousineau, told CTV News Ottawa that his uncle, better known as Ronnie, liked to roam in his younger days before settling down in eastern Ontario.

"He grew up in Toronto," Cousineau said in a phone interview. "We used to call him 'The Phantom' because he liked to go on road trips. He'd disappear every once in awhile and then just show up. He was a free spirit."

Cousineau has been making the long trip by car from his home in B.C. to meet with investigators to discuss his uncle's affairs in Killaloe. He had last seen him a month ago, after about ten years apart.

"We kept in regular contact by phone but I hadn't seen him for 10 years," Cousineau said. "I surprised him with a visit last month in Eganville. He didn't know I was coming. So, I'm glad I at least have that to remember him by."

Police have revealed few details about the investigation, but Cousineau said the coroner told him that several of Graham's bones were broken in the apparent attack that claimed his life.

Zachary Marquardt, 27, of Bonnechere Valley Township, is charged with first-degree murder in Graham's death. Cousineau said the name doesn't sound familiar.

"I don't know the name and I don’t know if he knew the name either. I'm still searching for answers, myself."

Cousineau said his uncle was staying in a trailer in Pikwàkanagàn to help a friend following a house fire.

"He was a very giving person. If someone needed help, he was the one to step up without question," Cousineau recalled.

Cousineau said investigators were being very thorough in their investigation, but he expressed some frustration at the lack of communication from officials in the days following Graham's death.

"I hope to clear up this communication issue tomorrow," he said of his meeting with the OPP in Killaloe.

In a release Tuesday, the OPP said officers with Killaloe OPP and the East Region Criminal Operations unit were still investigating and they urged anyone with information to come forward, either by calling Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).