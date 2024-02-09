Eastern Ontario woman credits helmet for saving her after life-changing ski accident

Mackenzie Baxby is back doing what she loves – downhill skiing.

"I find being up in the mountains, you can just forget about everything else that is going on in the real world and focus on the fun of the sport," she said.

But returning to the sport is an incredible feat, considering the 27-year old from eastern Ontario was in a life-changing ski accident in January 2023 that left many wondering if she would ever walk again.

The accident happened on a ski hill in Rigaud, near Montreal. Baxby, her father, and her fiancé were on the last run of the night.

"We said, 'what the heck, let’s just race.' I came around the hill pretty quickly, there was some people there, I tried to get around them and unfortunately I fell, hit a patch of ice and fell onto my back," Baxby said.

She says she tried to regain control, but went headfirst into a tree.

"From that point, I instantly lost all feeling in my body from my neck to my toes. The only way I can describe it is pins and needles but times one-thousand," she said.

Ski patrol came instantly and paramedics rushed her to a Montreal hospital. Baxby had fractured her vertebrae in 11 places, her spine was compressed, several ribs were fractured and she suffered a mild concussion.

Baxby credits her helmet for saving her life that night. She is sharing her story so others know how important protection is.

"My helmet without a question (saved me). I was wearing a helmet the night of my accident and my surgical team in Montreal basically said 'you are very lucky you had your helmet on that night,'" she said.

"I faced some pretty severe injuries with a helmet and if I didn’t have a helmet, things would have been a lot worse. I likely wouldn’t be here."

After emergency spinal surgery, Baxby was paralyzed for over a month. Baxby also spent time at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and the rehabilitation centre at the General Hospital in Ottawa.

"My main message is yes, skiing is so much fun to get out there on the weekends, it is great winter activity, but protect yourselves and be aware of your surroundings and wear your helmet because it saved my life," she said.

After intensive therapy, Baxby defied the odds and within a few months, took her first steps.

"I took that first step and I was just over the moon. I knew from there I was going to be okay, if I just kept working at it everyday."

Three weeks ago, less than 13 months after her accident, Mackenzie was back on skis, at Camp Fortune with her dad.

"The first time I came here after my accident it was a whirlwind of emotions, nervousness, and excitement," she said.

"When you sit down and think what I have been through, it is a lot more emotional. I just think about the good times, and how much fun it brings me, it brings me joy.”

She wants others to not be afraid to get back to doing what they love, despite big adversities.

"Don’t be scared to get back out and do something that you love so much, doesn’t have to be skiing, it can be any sport or activity, don’t be scared, you know what you are doing."

Baxby still has to do physiotherapy and a lot of strength work at home. She is back working as a nurse and is looking forward to getting married in September.

"Two months before my accident, I got engaged," she says.

"My main focus the night of my accident was I want to walk down the aisle. That was without question, I was going to be walking. September we are getting married and I will be running down the aisle."