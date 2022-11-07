Eastern Ontario man charged in child pornography investigation
Police in Hawkesbury say they have charged a 38-year-old eastern Ontario man following a child pornography investigation.
OPP arrested Justin Martel of Vankleek Hill, Ont. on Oct. 20, police said in a news release on Monday.
He was charged with possession of child pornography, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18, police said.
He is due in court in L'Orignal, Ont. on Nov. 16.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
WATCH LIVE | CSIS warned Emergencies Act would radicalize protesters and push them toward violence
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned cabinet ministers on Feb. 13 that invoking the Emergencies Act could push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters toward violence.
Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
Forfeiture of stolen Bitcoin would be second largest in U.S. Department of Justice history
The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than US$1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France's highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church, said Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties.
Unique case of person who survived 12 tumours reveals new insights into body's immune system
A story of a patient who has lived through a dozen tumours in less than 40 years is adding new insight into the body's immune response, researchers who studied the exceptional case say.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
-
N.B. RCMP searching York County with helicopter for missing elderly hunter
The RCMP says an all-terrain vehicle believed to belong to an elderly man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B., last month has been located in Dumfries Parish, N.B.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers return to the negotiating table: What happens next?
The Ontario government has 'blinked' and called off legislation that limits the ability of 55,000 education workers in the province to legally strike. Here's what happens next.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Ontario man charged with allegedly trafficking 188 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada
A 68-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. is in police custody after he was caught allegedly trafficking 188 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada last month.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepping down
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Quebec's highest court begins hearing appeals on provincial secularism law
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
The new mRNA vaccine factory being built near Montreal by Moderna will help ensure Canada's health security in the face of more pandemics that are expected in the coming decades, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Victim identified in fatal Temiskaming Shores crash
A 53-year-old man from Temiskaming Shores was killed when the vehicle he was in crashed after leaving the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Crash on the Brady, Paris Street intersection in Sudbury cleared
The intersection of Paris and Brady Street in downtown Sudbury has reopened Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash.
London
-
London school boards to resume in-person learning starting Tuesday
It will be business as usual for students in London, Ont. on Tuesday, as local school boards have announced a return to in-person learning following CUPE’s announcement that it was ending strike action in response to the Ford government offering to rescind Bill 28.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
LPS release photo of suspect in shooting investigation
London police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting incident in the city last month. Officers continue to investigate after two men arrived at a hospital on Oct. 23 and were later linked to a downtown shooting incident.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian killed in St. Boniface collision
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in St. Boniface.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
Kitchener
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Two men shot in Kitchener: police
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.
Calgary
-
Trial begins for Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
-
Death in Beddington Heights non-criminal: Calgary police
The death of a man in a northwest neighbourhood last week has been determined to be non-criminal, according to Calgary police.
-
Snow hinders morning commute in and around Calgary
Recent snowfall made for a slow Monday morning commute on Calgary roads.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital
A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.
-
Man died from exposure in Prince Albert, chief says
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says a member of the First Nation died from exposure in Prince Albert over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Morinville hotel fire displaces 2 dozen people
Two dozen people staying at a hotel outside of Edmonton were displaced by a fire Sunday evening.
-
Man charged with assault of 2 women in St. Paul
An Elk Point man is accused of assaulting two women in St. Paul on Friday.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the previous year.
-
Adverse weather conditions force multiple BC Ferries cancellations
The wintery weather has BC Ferries off to a rocky start this week, with two early sailings cancelled Monday morning, and multiple more at risk of facing the same fate.
-
Federal ministers meet in Vancouver to discuss Canada’s health-care crisis
Securing a boost in federal funding for health care is expected to be a top priority as all 13 provincial and territorial health ministers sit down with their federal counterparts in Vancouver today.
Regina
-
Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumes Monday following a six-week adjournment.
-
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
-
Regina's Snow Angels community program looks for volunteers
Regina's Snow Angels program is looking for volunteers to help with snow removal, following a significant snowfall.