Eastern Ontario man charged in child pornography investigation

Police in Hawkesbury say they have charged a 38-year-old eastern Ontario man following a child pornography investigation.

OPP arrested Justin Martel of Vankleek Hill, Ont. on Oct. 20, police said in a news release on Monday.

He was charged with possession of child pornography, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18, police said.

He is due in court in L'Orignal, Ont. on Nov. 16.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP.