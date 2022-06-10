Eastern Ontario businesses struggle to find workers as unemployment falls to record low
Statistics Canada released the nation's unemployment rate for the month of May on Friday, which now sits at a record low 5.1 per cent.
That's the lowest since at least 1976, which is as far back as comparable data goes.
That year, Montreal hosted the Olympic Summer Games.
However, near full employment is just part of the story, as the soaring cost of living even has those working full-time feeling the pinch.
StatsCan says 40,0000 new jobs were created in May, most of them full time, and businesses in the region say they are having a difficult time hiring staff.
At the Keystorm Pub in downtown Brockville, kitchen staff are busy preparing for the lunch rush. Owner Dan Thompson says there would normally be two to three staff working the kitchen line.
On Friday, they had one.
"We're hiring full-time cooks, dishwashers, prep cooks, cleaners, you name it we're looking," Thompson said.
He says while customers have been great at showing up, his team has had to adapt.
"We've condensed our menu and we are going to make things happen, but the customers just had to realize that it takes a little bit longer when you come out," Thompson said.
He says the pandemic has not helped matters, with the older demographic retiring, and a decreased number of immigrants entering the country with the border closed.
"I think that's being jaded, saying that our unemployment rate is as low as it's been since the 70s," he said. "I think we're just that many people short."
"When our restaurants were being closed regularly, we started to lose all of our people, whether it be to those steady jobs, or to butcher shops and grocery stores and things like that, that were crazy busy and busier than they'd ever been," Thompson said.
Now he says there is a gap where no one has been trained in the industry, and younger workers that would usually start in fast food, are staying put and not moving up the ladder.
"They haven't left there and, of course, that left our gap especially for two-and-a-half-years as you were being closed and opened closed and opened," he noted. "There was no consistency for your staff."
The Keystorm Pub in downtown Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Thompson is not the only one in the industry experiencing the problem. Moe Atallah, owner of Ottawa's Newport Restaurant, says they used to receive hundreds of resumes for job openings before 2020.
"Before the pandemic, we'll put an ad in one, and less than a day, we get replies and replies and replies," he said. "Most of the time they were over 200 at that time."
"Now we put the ads, we never even seen a reply yet and we keep on putting it in different places. But we never got one yet. Never in my lifetime. Never," Atallah said.
Pre-pandemic, Thompson would also have stacks of resumes to go through on his desk.
"Right now I have about two and it's pretty scary," he said.
"Demand is there," said Royal Bank Senior Eonomist Josh Nye. "I think we probably would have seen even stronger job growth in May if it weren't for the fact that we are really just running out of people to hire for these positions."
"The tightness of that labour market is starting to put more upward pressure on wages so we saw wage growth accelerate to four per cent in May which is good news for workers who are trying to keep up with rising inflation," Nye added.
The inflation rate in May soared to 6.8 per cent.
"I think a lot of people got to a point where they realized they, I can live on less," Thompson noted. "I'm not paying for daycare; I'm not paying for cab to go back and forth to work, so they figured out a different budget."
Inexperience can also be a factor, and for those that do get hired, the burnout rate can be strong, with employees working six-seven days at 8-10 hours a shift.
"They don't have any time to see their families, so we're still closed on Mondays, for example, just because we're trying to make sure everybody gets at least one day off," Thompson said.
He thinks an incentive program would entice people back to work, or help benefit the people who did work throughout the pandemic.
"Whether that's going to happen in this government or the next government, we'll have to wait and see," he said.
Meanwhile his team is gearing up for tourism season along the seaway, with two festivals set to kick off at the end of the month.
"We're ready for tourism season," Thompson said. "I would say to everybody no matter if you come to the Keystorm or any other restaurant anywhere you go, just be patient. These people are working hard and they really deserve the credit."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Arrest made after pepper spray incident
A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ambulance response times higher than targets: WFPS
Ambulance response times to life-threatening calls in Winnipeg are well above the target time.
-
Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Seemed like he was stalking us': Winnipeg man shares close encounter with coyote
A Winnipeg man is sharing his close encounter with a coyote on Thursday while he was walking his dog.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Young girl who petitioned for Guelph’s first rainbow crosswalk dies suddenly in sleep
Mattea Sommerville is being remembered for her work as a community champion after she passed away suddenly in her sleep earlier this week.
-
Métis artist hopes to spark conversation with yarn installations across Waterloo region
An Indigenous artist is using her work to spark dialogue in communities across the country, including in Waterloo region.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction
Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
Saskatoon city custodian earned more than mayor, police chief and top managers last year
A City of Saskatoon custodian was the second-highest earner among municipal employees in 2021.
-
Driver in fatal crash at Saskatoon intersection faces impaired driving charge
A man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown killings dropped off near social services hub in Edmonton: RCMP
The RCMP have confirmed that officers from the Parkland detachment transported the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month to Edmonton just days before the killings.
-
Graphic warning: Edmonton man charged in girl's death testifies
A man testified at his murder trial that he no longer believes in conspiracies about aliens, 5G technology, jet streams raining poison and COVID-19 like he did moments before he stabbed a seven-year-old girl to death while her mother tried to save her.
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
Jury warned before viewing 'intimate' content at trial of man accused of sextorting B.C. teen
The judge at the trial of a man accused of sextorting a B.C. warned the jury twice on Friday morning that the images and video evidence they would be viewing would be "intimate."
-
B.C. boy's classmates raise $17K to fight lung disease with no known cure
Students in West Vancouver took part in a fundraiser Friday with one particular classmate in mind: a 10-year-old boy with a fatal genetic condition.
-
Repeated WorkSafeBC violations lead to $25K fine, jail time for construction company boss
A B.C. construction company has been fined $25,000 and its principal sentenced to 14 days in jail for continuing to violate the province's Workers Compensation Act despite two previous court decisions against them.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man has been sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges, with eligibility of parole in 25 years.
-
Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
-
Weapons charges laid after gun allegedly pointed from vehicle: Regina police
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Thursday night, where a gun was reportedly pointed out the window of a vehicle.