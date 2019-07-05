

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police and the public teamed up to make a special rescue from an east-end sewer.

An employee of Assent Compliance on Coventry Road called police Thursday morning after discovering five ducklings had wandered into a storm drain and were separated from their mother duck.

Police say officers borrowed a crowbar from a neigbhourings mechanic’s garage to lift a couple of manhole covers to reach the wet and cold ducklings.

After the ducklings were rescued from the drain, they received a little bath at Assent Compliance and returned to their mom in a nearby pond.