Ducklings rescued from east-end storm drain
Photo courtesy: Instagram/OttawaPoliec
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 3:36AM EDT
Ottawa Police and the public teamed up to make a special rescue from an east-end sewer.
An employee of Assent Compliance on Coventry Road called police Thursday morning after discovering five ducklings had wandered into a storm drain and were separated from their mother duck.
Police say officers borrowed a crowbar from a neigbhourings mechanic’s garage to lift a couple of manhole covers to reach the wet and cold ducklings.
After the ducklings were rescued from the drain, they received a little bath at Assent Compliance and returned to their mom in a nearby pond.