

The Canadian Press





A local Liberal MP who is facing an allegation of assault after a weekend visit to a Halifax bar is speaking out, calling the whole thing a case of mistaken identity.

Francis Drouin, who represents Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, has issued a statement detailing his version of what happened in Halifax in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Drouin says that while he was chatting with friends, he heard a woman shouting from another part of the bar that her buttocks had been grabbed _ and that the comments were not directed at him.

He says he then shouted for the man allegedly involved in the incident to be evicted from the bar.

That's when Drouin, who was in town for the Liberal policy convention over the weekend, says a woman with a cellphone ``mistakenly'' tried to connect him to the alleged incident.

He says he proactively informed the Prime Minister's Office and the government whip's office, and has been co-operating fully with a police investigation into the matter.