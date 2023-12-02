Driver 'unbelievably escaped' with minor injuries in crash south of Ottawa, OPP says

A 29-year-old driver is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on County Road 44 in North Grenville early Saturday morning.

"The driver unbelievably escaped with minor injuries," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly over the legal limit.

"Driver was 2x legal limit and charged with impaired driving."

Photos posted on social media showed a badly damaged vehicle at the scene of the crash.