OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver 'unbelievably escaped' with minor injuries in crash south of Ottawa, OPP says

    Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a pickup truck suffered minor injuries in a crash on County Road 44 in North Grenville. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a pickup truck suffered minor injuries in a crash on County Road 44 in North Grenville. (OPP/X)

    A 29-year-old driver is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash on County Road 44 in North Grenville early Saturday morning.

    "The driver unbelievably escaped with minor injuries," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly over the legal limit.

    "Driver was 2x legal limit and charged with impaired driving."

    Photos posted on social media showed a badly damaged vehicle at the scene of the crash.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News