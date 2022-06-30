Driver suffers minor injuries after wood strikes vehicle windshield in Gatineau, Que.

A motorist suffered minor injuries after pieces of wood from another vehicle smashed through his windshield in Gatineau, Que.

Pieces of wood from another vehicle struck a vehicle on Lorrain Boulevard earlier this week.

"The victim is doing well, but the situation could have been dramatic," police said on Twitter.

Police say after noticing the loss of the load of wood and recovering part of it, the driver left the scene.

He was stopped on Industrial Boulevard shortly after. Police say the driver will receive a ticket in the mail totalling $1,600 in fines and nine demerit points.

Gatineau police are reminding motorists to secure the load on your vehicle or trailer while driving during the busy period for moving in Quebec.