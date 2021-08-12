OTTAWA -- A 38-year-old Bonnechere Valley resident is dead, and a six-year-old is being treated for serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Foymount Road, near Opeongo Road, in the township of Bonnechere Valley just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the investigation shows the driver of a pick-up truck travelling eastbound on Foymount Road lost control, resulting in a rollover vehicle.

The driver of the truck, Jasmyn Goulet of Bonnechere Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A six-year-old passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say an 11-year-old and a six-year-old were also treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information surrounding this collision is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.