Driver extricated after 4-vehicle pileup on Highway 174

Ottawa Fire Services says a driver had to be extricated from their vehicle after a four-vehicle pileup on Highway 174 Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Cameron Street just after 10:15 a.m.

The lone driver of one of the vehicles was trapped. Firefighters removed the driver's side door and successfully helped the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Ottawa is in the midst of a light snowstorm, which is causing roads to become slippery. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect.